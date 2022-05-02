Joe Rogan lauds Marlon Vera for his performance at UFC Vegas 53: “It’s so inspiring watching his hard work pay off!”

Joe Rogan is lauding Marlon Vera for his UFC Vegas 53 performance.

UFC Vegas 53 took place on Saturday April 30th, 2022 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was Marlon Vera (19-7 MMA) who defeated Rob Font (19-6 MMA) by unanimous decision in the main event. The #8 ranked bantamweight, Vera, beat the #5 ranked Font in front of a 10,000 plus crowd.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan in speaking about the outcome of Saturday’s bantamweight main event, took to ‘Twitter‘ praising Marlon Vera:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Huge congratulations to @chitoveraufc on a gigantic win last night! It’s so inspiring watching his hard work pay off! Every time he’s in there he looks better, and last night was a real career highlight. https://t.co/FFQp2nrzlP — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) May 1, 2022

“Huge congratulations to @chitoveraufc on a gigantic win last night! It’s so inspiring watching his hard work pay off! Every time he’s in there he looks better, and last night was a real career highlight.”

Marlon Vera later responded back to Joe Rogan tweeting:

“Thank u brother.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Marlon Vera, ‘Chito’ has now won three in a row in the Octagon, defeating Rob Font, Frankie Edgar (23-10 MMA) and Davey Grant (13-6 MMA).

Following his victory, the 29-year-old Vera said his wish is to face any of the fighters who are ranked No. 2 through No. 5. Those men being T.J. Dillashaw (18-4 MMA), Jose Aldo (31-7 MMA) and Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA).

But the fighter is primarily eyeing revenge from the man who handed him his last Octagon defeat, that being Jose Aldo. Speaking at a post fight press conference, Vera said:

“I would love to fight Aldo again, and especially in a five-rounder, just because he declined a five-rounder when we fought last December. I would love to kick his ass, and if we get to match again, I will finish again. I guarantee that.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What did you think of Vera vs Font? Were you as impressed as Joe Rogan? Who would you like to see ‘Chito’ fight next?