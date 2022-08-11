Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win.

Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.

This past Tuesday, he was live at the UFC Apex to see Bo Nickal secure a quick submission win in the main event of Dana White’s Contender Series. While the wrestling sensation didn’t receive a contract, he did get signed to a developmental deal as a result of him being just 2-0 in his pro career.

Michael Bisping, however, wants Nickal to take his time and realise that this isn’t going to be as straightforward as many people think.

“Listen, he’s chasing the money, and rightly so,” Bisping said. “Bit of caution, though. Just because you can wrestle, just because you’re doing that on the Contender [Series] doesn’t mean you can come in here and beat the best fighters in the world.

“I’ve trained with many a great wrestler, guys almost as accomplished as him, and against the fence, it’s a different world. Of course, the man’s going to have a sensational career. But slow your roll a little bit, buddy.

“You’re having that developmental contract just yet, but nevertheless, congratulations, that was sensational.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Nickal looks set to fight on Contender Series once more this season and if he wins, he’ll likely be signed to a full-term contract.

What do you think of Michael Bisping’s comments regarding Bo Nickal? Do you think the 26-year-old has the potential to cause the middleweight division some real problems? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!