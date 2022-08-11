Aljamain Sterling explains why he feels like “the red-headed step-child” when dealing with certain UFC officials

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has spoken about some of the issues he’s had dealing with the promotion.

While his first win over Petr Yan may have come via disqualification, Aljamain Sterling didn’t allow that to deter him from proving to the world that he deserves to have that championship belt around his waist.

In their rematch earlier this year, ‘Funk Master’ was able to neutralize Yan and edge out a decision win to remain champion and prove a whole lot of people wrong.

As it turns out, though, according to the man himself, things haven’t always gone smoothly during his interactions with the UFC.

“Sometimes, I feel like, I guess, what, for lack of better terms, the cliche, the red-headed, what is it? The red-headed step-child.”

“Sometimes. Sometimes, I do. Well, you know, it’s not with everybody in the UFC. It’s, um, certain people that probably matter the most. So, I guess it’s not always the best feeling to be on that side, but I mean, I still, I roll with the punches. I’m going to do me no matter what, but I just don’t feel like, um, I get the push like maybe some others do, or maybe I’m just in my own head.”

A lot of fighters have had their own problems with the UFC in the past, and it’s worth noting that we don’t actually know who Aljamain is talking about here. Alas, he’s the champion of the world for a reason, and we’re excited to see how he performs when defending the belt against TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280.

What do you think of Aljamain Sterling's remarks? Do you think he is the favourite heading into the fight against TJ Dillashaw later this year?