Michael Bisping scoffs at Colby Covington’s champ-champ aspirations: “What reality are we living in here, buddy?”

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping scoffed at Colby Covington’s champ-champ aspirations, saying, “what reality are we living in here, buddy?”

Covington is set to take on his rival, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, in a rematch at UFC 268 in November for 170lbs glory. Although Covington already has a tough matchup right in front of him, “Chaos” has spoken about moving up to 185lbs at some point and taking the belt at that weight class from UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Bisping heard the comments that Covington made about winning a second UFC title, and, on his podcast “Believe You Me,” he took a shot at Covington for his optimism.

“Colby Covington, what’s he talking about? What do you think he’s talking about? He’s talking about becoming champ-champ. He’s talking about beating Kamaru Usman and then he’s talking about going up and fighting Israel Adesanya and becoming a champ-champ,” Bisping said.

“I get it, you’re selling tickets, you’re selling wolf tickets as the Diaz brothers would say, but still to beat Kamaru Usman and to go up and fight Adesanya and beat him as well? What reality are we living in here, buddy?”

Bisping is a former UFC middleweight champion himself and Adesanya is one of the best the division has ever seen, so it’s probably insulting to “The Count” that Covington just thinks he can move up in weight and take the belt there. At the same time, Covington is someone who is always looking ahead at the next step in his career, and in this case, he is already planting the seeds of fighting up a weight class. He has his hands full in November when he takes on Usman and Bisping is making sure that Covington knows that just.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Colby Covington shouldn’t be talking about moving up to the middleweight division and fighting Israel Adesanya?