Dillon Danis responds to Bare Knuckle boxing challenge from UFC legend Diego Sanchez

Dillon Danis has laughed off the idea of a bare-knuckle boxing showdown with UFC veteran Diego Sanchez.

While he may not have competed in mixed martial arts for over two years, Danis still seems to be one of the most talked about Bellator fighters out there – likely due to his association with friend and training partner Conor McGregor.

Danis has been known to make some waves on social media in the past and he’s been continuing that trend as of late by calling out the one and only Michael Bisping.

In addition to that, though, he’s also been challenged by one of the most intriguing men to ever step foot inside the UFC’s Octagon; Diego Sanchez.

i don’t wanna go to jail for murder stay outta this little guy before you get hurt. https://t.co/QWp54U7IN2 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 19, 2021

Sanchez: “Box me Dillon I’m closer to your size/age & would fight you at any weight in any sport! You are a BIG GANGSTA WHY DONT YOU POP YOUR CHERRY AND BARE THOSE BJJ KNUCKLES IN @bareknucklefc @DavidFeldman @trillerfight @triller”

Danis: “i don’t wanna go to jail for murder stay outta this little guy before you get hurt.”

Diego went on to go after Danis once again, calling him “fake” before launching into a series of expletives.

Dillon Danis has a lot left to prove if he wants to make a name for himself in mixed martial arts and, in reality, we don’t think he’s quite prepared to actually get in there and do it. The COVID-19 pandemic has obviously gotten in the way of many plans but Danis has pretty much just kept himself to himself.

What comes next for him, and Diego Sanchez, is anyone’s guess.

Do you think Dillon Danis has what it takes to have a successful career in Bellator? If so, do you think he could make the transition over to the UFC?