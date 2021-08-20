Kelvin Gastelum credits Henry Cejudo for knowledge gained ahead of Jared Cannonier fight at UFC Vegas 34

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum credited Henry Cejudo for the knowledge he has gained ahead of the Jared Cannonier fight at UFC Vegas 34.

Gastelum returns to the Octagon on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 34 when he squares off with Cannonier in a battle between top-10 ranked middleweights. Both fighters are coming off of decision losses to No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker, so it makes all the sense in the world that these two are fighting now as they look to bounce back into the win column. It’s a huge fight for both fighters’ careers in the UFC, but it’s especially important for Gastelum, who enters this fight having lost four of his last five fights overall.

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC Vegas 34, Gastelum let the fans in on some of the training he has done in the leadup to the fight, and part of it involved training with Cejudo. The former UFC champion is a treasure trove of knowledge in mixed martial arts and according to Gastelum, he was able to pick Cejudo’s brain and learn a lot more about MMA.

“I went out and trained with Henry a couple of times for a few weeks, and I got to pick his brain. You know, we get to spend a lot of time and hang out all the time, yeah, but times where we actually get to sit down and I get to pick his brain and the way that we did, that I don’t do it too many times, you know? And I got to pick his brain. I got to learn from him, and I got he got to show me how he structures his training. This guy’s a winner, you know? Behind the ‘Triple C’ facade, there’s a really intelligent competitor,” Gastelum said (h/t MMAjunkie).

