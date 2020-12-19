Michael Bisping responds to Twitter user threatening to rape and kill his daughter

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping responded to some disgusting comments from a Twitter user Friday night.

Bisping (30-9 MMA) retired from the sport shortly following his knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum in November of 2017. ‘The Count‘ has since gone on to become a fan favorite on microphone performing duties as a UFC analyst.

While Michael Bisping is no stranger to haters, a Twitter user by the name of Anthony Lema recently threatened ‘The Count’ in unfathomable fashion with the following messages.

“Your daughter will be impregnated in the name of Allah.” anothony_lema67 wrote. “Your daughter will be molested in the name of Allah. She will feel a brown c**k inside her. Your daughter is dead she will be raped and killed in front of you.”

The deranged psychopath continued to pepper threats at Michael Bisping.

“I will break nose and bust your daughter cheeks. I will tie you up as your daughter is raped in front of you in the name of Allah. I have your address.”

Michael Bisping shared Lema’s comments on Twitter this evening and captioned the photo “Would love to meet this asshole.”

Would love to meet this asshole. pic.twitter.com/9lVsYQ9xQH — michael (@bisping) December 19, 2020

Bisping then acknowledged that this whack job does not represent the views of Muslims in any way.

Although Michael Bisping is long retired from mixed martial arts, the former UFC middleweight champion recently accepted a challenge from Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

“Jake Paul, if you want to f*cking go, Logan Paul, if you want to go, then I guess you have to put your hands in your pockets and man up.” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast.

Whether or not a Paul vs. Bisping boxing match will actually get booked remains to be seen.

As for Anthony Lema, one can only hope that authorities find this lunatic before ‘The Count’ is able to get his hands on him.

What do you think of the absolutely disgusting threats Michael Bisping and his family received earlier this evening?