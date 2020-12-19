Colby Covington trashes Anthony Pettis ahead of tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event

Colby Covington trashed former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis ahead of tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event.

‘Showtime’ is set to return to the Octagon this evening for a welterweight bout with Alex Morono. With that said, ‘Chaos’ believes fight fans should be throwing their money down on ‘The Great White’, as Pettis is apparently “washed up” (via Instagram).

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book MyBookie.ag. We’re up here for turning point USA. But its the Holiday Season so we couldn’t leave you guys hanging. There’s still more money to be paid. There’s lines all weekend long at MyBookie for college football, woke sports and even the bum fights tonight.”

Colby Covington continued:

“There is one bum fight in particular that really caught my eye. And that’s that Morono kid. And I know what you guys are going to tell me, ‘Colby, he just fought Figueiredo last weekend for the title. That’s a quick turnaround’. And yea, usually that is cause for concern. But, he is fighting washed up Anthony Pettis. That’s a lay up. And don’t try and tell me ‘Colby, Anthony Pettis reinvented himself, he quit drinking and quit smoking’. He should have quit fighting. There is only one thing left for Anthony Pettis in his career and that’s to join the unemployment line with the rest of those jobbers looking to get knocked out by Jake Paul. So go bet the Morono kid.”

While Colby Covington clearly does not have much faith in Anthony Pettis this evening, it is worth noting that ‘Showtime‘ is fighting Alex Morono and not Brandon Moreno.

Morono (18-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout with Pettis looking to build off his recent unanimous decision victory over Rhys McKee.

What do you think of the comments made by Colby Covington regarding former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020