Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching.

For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.

He’s gained the respect of the masses and not just because of his trash talk. Bisping is a legitimate Hall of Famer and one day, many believe he’d be a great coach, too.

Alas, he’s not quite there yet, as he’s focusing his attention on commentary, analyst and acting duties.

Marlon Vera, however, thinks he should speed up the process.

The interaction began with Smith and Vera discussing going to the RVCA Training Center to train with Luke Rockhold. What followed was a hilarious exchange.

Bisping: “What? Am I f***ing invisible ‘Chito?’ I can’t do anything?!”

Vera: “Bisping, you have two artificial knees, one artificial eye. You be the coach, and tell us what to do.”

Bisping jokes with Vera

Bisping: “Bro, number one, I whip your a** every time I’m down there bro. So don’t give me this f***ing coaching nonsense. Don’t let me out to pasture just yet.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

‘Chito’ is one of the most intriguing 135-pound prospects out there, and perhaps one of the best fighters on the planet. He’s expected to return to action in February for what promises to be an insane encounter with Cory Sandhagen, with some believing the winner should earn a title shot.

