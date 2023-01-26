Michael Bisping reacts to the latest “nasty accusation” made against UFC star Conor McGregor: “Either way, it’s certainly not a good look”

Michael Bisping is reacting to the latest ‘nasty accusation’ made against UFC star Conor McGregor.

It was just yesterday that news broke that a previous allegation of assault on McGregor’s yacht during his birthday celebrations in Ibiza has been reopened.

The UFC star had been cleared of any charges by the Spanish police in the incident which took place last July, but apparently the case is now deserving of a second look as the accuser is naming McGregor as the culprit.

An Irish woman has filed a formal complaint against McGregor for the incident which took place on July 17th of last year. Per the complaint, McGregor allegedly punched the woman in the face and kicked her, knocking her to the ground and ultimately causing injury to her wrist. The woman claims she was forced to jump from the yacht in order to flee the attack because she thought ‘he was going to kill me’.

McGregor’s spokesperson, Karen Kessler, released a statement:

“Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat.”

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Bisping addressed the latest controversy concerning the Irishman:

“Look, the reality is, it’s innocent until proven guilty. Anybody can say anything, it doesn’t make it true. I am not defending Conor McGregor, at all… However, he’s very rich, he’s very famous, and there is ambulance chasers. There is people that go after money. McGregor, wherever he goes, much like Mike Tyson back in the day, there’s a lot of assholes out there.”

Continuing, Michael Bisping said (h/t MMANews):

“I’m not saying she is one, I’m not saying she’s an ambulance chaser, I’m not saying she’s making it all up. But, I’m also not saying it’s true… Either way, it’s certainly not a good look. But we gotta let justice run its course… The reality is, when you’re worth God knows what he’s worth, people try to come after you… People do go after them, famous people.”

Concluding Bisping spoke about people who have a ‘target on their back’:

“Cristiano Ronaldo had a couple of things that were kind of similar, I think… total nonsense. What I’m saying is famous people, rich people, they have a target on their back from people who want to try and get money off them. We don’t know if that’s case. I’m just saying, it’s only fair to McGregor to point that out… Hopefully this comes out to be a whole load of nonsense, because it’s a nasty accusation… If he’s guilty, of course, he’s got what’s coming to him.”

McGregor has previously been accused of sexual assault in 2020, but authorities declined to pursue the case due to insufficient evidence. In 2019 McGregor was charged with assault for punching a man in a Dublin bar and was fined in that incident.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that this all has to play out in the judicial system and Conor McGregor should be viewed as innocent until proven guilty?

