Michael Bisping praises “extremely confident” Leon Edwards for previously accepting fights with Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has praised Leon Edwards for previously accepting fights against Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev.

It was recently announced by UFC president Dana White that Leon Edwards will be the next man to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. While there’s no official date or event attached to the rematch just yet, many fans are grateful to see that “Rocky” is finally being rewarded for his 10-fight unbeaten streak with the promotion.

Michael Bisping, a fellow Brit, has decided to focus on Edwards’ insistence on accepting bouts against the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev – despite the danger of contests such as those.

“That does deserve pointing out. I mean, he is 10 fights unbeaten, nine wins, one no contest. And to be taken on, insane [opponents]. I mean, when he already thought he should be fighting for the belt, he accepts a fight with Masvidal; that shows extreme confidence and, of course, Masvidal is f***ing, you know…. it’d be a great fight, but still. And Khamzat, a guy that a lot of people are avoiding, other than Gilbert Burns. And not everyone’s avoiding him, that’s not fair. but still… Not only has he got a strong resume, the body of work, but he’s also accepting very, very dangerous fights along the way.”

Edwards’ tenacity and willingness to compete, in the end, may well have been one of the reasons why Dana White was happy to reward him with a showdown with “The Nigerian Nightmare”.

