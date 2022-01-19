Kevin Holland reveals he was briefly arrested following his fight with Kyle Daukaus at UFC Vegas 38

Kevin Holland has confirmed that he was briefly arrested following his UFC Vegas 38 fight with Kyle Daukaus back in October 2021.

In a recent episode of ‘The MMA Hour’ Kevin shared he story:

“I had a Texas ID when I was 18, right? But then when I got like 20, 21, I moved back to California and I got me an actual driver license, because I used to drive without a driver license for the longest [time], right? Just thugging it. And when I went and got my driver license, I tried to pay all my tickets, right? So especially when I started making money, I paid all of my tickets.”

Holland continued (h/t MMAFighting):

“I guess we couldn’t find the tickets that were underneath my Texas ID, so I was driving to the airport [in late 2021] to go pick up my friend, and I got pulled over, and he was like, ‘Do you have another ID?’ I was like, ‘No.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you do.’ I was like, ‘No, I don’t.’ He was like, ‘Well, I’m taking you to jail because you have such and such tickets.’ I was like, ‘Bro, I don’t have any tickets.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Apparently, a very confused Holland was subsequently handcuffed and taken to jail. The booking officer recognized the UFC fighter and the story continues:

“He was like, ‘Oh, why did you arrest this guy?’ And I was like, ‘He says I have tickets, bro. I don’t have no tickets,’” Holland recalled. “He was like, ‘Nah, bro. You’ve got tickets.’ I was like, ‘I don’t have no tickets.’ So he shows me and I’ve got like $5,000 worth of tickets.

“I had some cash in my wallet, so he was like, ‘We can use this cash to pay some of your tickets right now, and we can let you go.’ And I was like, ‘Bet. Do it. I don’t want to be here.’ So I just sat there and talked to him for a minute, we chopped it up, talked about how I’d make a good detective and whatnot, and then I went home.”

Apparently all these unpaid traffic tickets go back to his teenage years. Kevin went on to confirm the arresting officer found himself in hot water with his peers:

“Once I got there, he got in trouble. They were like, ‘Bro, you could’ve let him make it.’ So he had to apologize to me,” Holland said, laughing. “So it was pretty cool, it was pretty cool. The only thing that sucked is my friend didn’t get picked up from the airport. They let me get my phone, I was like, ‘Hey, you’re going to have to Uber. I can’t pick you up.’”

Admittedly, Kevin knows that had this happened back in his teenage years, the outcome would have inevitably been much different:

“They tried to repo my car — I didn’t have to pay to get it out though,” Holland said. “I went straight to the repo spot and they gave me my car, so it was pretty cool. It was straight. When I was younger, that would’ve been bad. [But] it wasn’t that bad, so it was whatever.”

Kevin recently announced on his OnlyFans account, while riding a horse no less, his move down to welterweight for the first time in his UFC career and his upcoming bout.

Kevin Holland (21-7 MMA) is scheduled to match up with Alex Oliveira (22-11 MMA) on March 5th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for UFC 272.

Do you agree that things could have turned out much differently for Holland and the law if this had happened when he was younger and not so well known? Who are you picking to win Holland or Oliveira at UFC 272? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!