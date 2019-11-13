Michael Bisping calls ‘bullsh*t’ on Nate Diaz’s excuses for UFC 244 loss

Nate Diaz believes he would’ve turned up the heat on Jorge Masvidal in the championship rounds, but Michael Bisping isn’t buying it.

Diaz and Masvidal shared the Octagon inside Madison Square Garden in New York City earlier this month. The bout headlined the historic UFC 244 main event. For the first, and likely last time, the BMF championship was on the line. Before the fourth round could begin, the Octagon-side doctor waved off the contest due to cuts on Nate Diaz’s eyebrow and below his right eye.

The Stockton native has insisted that he would’ve gotten into a rhythm in the championship rounds. In a new episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping refuted that idea.

“Let me tell you this and let me ask you a question,” Bisping said when discussing Nate Diaz’s post-fight comments. “This is a statement and a question, let me know what you think. You go out there you say, ‘I’m gonna fight.’ You think, ‘I know I’m gonna develop a game plan where I’m gonna conserve my energy. I’m gonna turn it on in the later rounds.’ Well you go out there and this guy is coming at you like a madman, and he’s beating the f*ck out of you. He’s dropping you to the floor. He’s making a mockery out of you in front of the entire world by beating the sh*t out of you.”

Bisping went on to say that Nate Diaz is full of it when he says he would’ve made a comeback.

“Let me tell you when somebody’s beating the sh*t out of you and you’re a world-class fighter you don’t go, ‘no it’s good. It’s good, I’m waiting until the later rounds,’ Bisping continued. “You fight back because that’s what we are. Inherently, we’re fighters. You’re f*cking coming at me, you’re dropping me, you’re beating the sh*t out of me. Beating me so bad to a point where the referee’s calling in doctors and they’re looking at this like they might potentially stop the fight. You don’t go, ‘Nah man I’m gonna wait for another two rounds and then turn it on.’ No, you start fighting right then and there. Once again to quote the great Mike Tyson, ‘Everybody has a game plan until you get punched in the face,’ or punched in the face repeatedly, dropped to the floor and nearly knocked out on multiple occasions. Yeah f*ck that, that’s bullsh*t.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping’s criticism of Nate Diaz’s post-UFC 244 comments?

