Michael Bisping believes Tony Ferguson “more winnable” fight for Conor McGregor in return than Michael Chandler: “There were easier fights for him”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor had easier options for his return.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In the main event of UFC 264, McGregor broke his leg in the waning seconds of the first round. As a result, the former dual-weight champion has been out of the cage for well over a year.

After many rumors and reports, the Irishman now has an opponent for his return, and it’s Michael Chandler. ‘Iron’ has called to face McGregor several times since joining the UFC in 2020, and will now get his wish. Not only that, but the two will coach the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor’s comeback opponent was an interesting choice by the former champion. In a video recently posted to his YouTube channel, ‘The Count’ discussed the Irishman’s return. There, Bisping stated that McGregor had much easier options for a return.

One of those options is a clash with Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ is currently riding a five-fight losing streak, having been defeated by Nate Diaz in September in his most recent octagon appearance.

“But has he still got it? That’s the question, and that’s why I respect him taking this fight here. There were easier fights for him [McGregor] to take,” Bisping stated in a video recently posted to his YouTube channel. “There was a rumor that McGregor was going to go up against Tony Ferguson. Tony Ferguson would’ve been, with respect to Tony, kind of a more winnable fight. Even though Tony and Chandler went up against each other and Tony started it well, it ended up with him getting front kicked into oblivion.”

He continued, “So it’s a tough fight for McGregor. He’s been away for a while, he’s getting older, and he’s been partying a bit… For sure, this fight is guaranteed to be sensational.”

