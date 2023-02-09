Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all.

It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.

“Yeah,” Dana White said on the Pat McAfee show on if McGregor-Chandler will be at lightweight.

Although White says it will be at lightweight, there is still tons of time before the fight for something to change. He also says they don’t have a date or location picked but hinted at either Las Vegas or Madison Square Garden.

Once the fight does happen, Dana White is uncertain if the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler gets a title shot. Instead, he says it depends on what the division looks like, but he knows the winner will be in a good spot.

“I don’t know. What we do with that is, like when everyone was talking about when Conor comes back who’s he going to fight, you got to look at the landscape, who’s already got fights, who doesn’t. The Chandler fight is a fight people love. That fight is going to be absolutely violence,” White said.

Conor McGregor (22-6) has not fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg at the end of the first round against Dustin Poirier. Prior to that, he was knocked out by Poirier in his return to the sport. Out of his last five UFC fights, four have been at lightweight with one at welterweight, so it does make sense for the Irishman to return at 155lbs.

Michael Chandler (23-8) is coming off a submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. Since signing with the UFC, Chandler is 2-3 in the Octagon but is ranked fifth at lightweight.

What do you make of Dana White saying Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight?