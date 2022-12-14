Henry Cejudo reveals plans to “dye my hair blonde” for UFC title fight with Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo has joked about dying his hair blonde in order to get a favourable decision when he fights Aljamain Sterling.

In the wake of Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win at UFC 282, there’s been an awful lot of chatter about scoring. Many believe, as was the case when Petr Yan lost to Sean O’Malley, that the scorecards were incorrect.

As it turns out, Henry Cejudo falls into that line of thinking.

The former two-weight UFC champion retired back in 2020 but he’s made it known that he wants to make a comeback. At this moment in time, it appears as if his target is going to be a date with the reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

However, as we continue to wait for a return date, Cejudo has made sure to remain active on social media.

During a reaction video to UFC 282, ‘Triple C’ gave his thoughts on what went down.

“A lot of these guys [Pimblett] are just delusional,” Cejudo said. “He lost that fight, he needs to rewatch it.”

Cejudo prepares for war

“This isn’t a popularity contest. First, they [the judges] did it with Sean O’Malley against Petr Yan, and now they’re doing it against these guys, man. When I fight Aljizzlame [Aljamain Sterling] I’m literally gonna dye my hair blonde dude. So maybe I can get a little more favoritism.”

Quotes via MMA News

While he may like to joke about what comes next in his mixed martial arts career, Cejudo has a tough test ahead of him. Aljamain Sterling is the UFC champion for a reason and he’ll do anything he can to keep hold of that belt.

