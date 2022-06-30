Michael Bisping advises Jon Jones to wait for Francis Ngannou instead of fighting Stipe Miocic: “Let’s be honest. Stipe is the greatest heavyweight of all time”

Michael Bisping has explained why he thinks Jon Jones should consider waiting for Francis Ngannou instead of jumping into a fight with Stipe Miocic.

After Dana White confirmed that Jon Jones is ready to return to the Octagon, many fans have been waiting for a confirmed return date and opponent for the light heavyweight GOAT. Unfortunately, that has yet to come to fruition, leading many to wonder what the hold-up is – as Stipe Miocic seems like the clear choice for his first fight back.

An interim heavyweight title showdown has been touted with the winner going on to face Francis Ngannou in late 2022 or early 2023. Michael Bisping, however, thinks Jones may be better off waiting it out.

“If he fights Stipe Miocic, there’s a reality that Stipe Miocic beats him. Let’s be honest. Stipe is the greatest heavyweight of all time. The most successful defenses, the most knockouts, knocked out Fabrício Werdum… stopped D.C with body shots… and he beat Francis Ngannou as well.”

“Some of the performances have been incredible. The man is a legend in his arm right. So I think in a weird way, in terms of skill set and stylistically, Stipe Miocic could possibly be harder fight than Francis Ngannou.”

“Francis Ngannou, we know what he brings to the table. It’s that freakish power. That power that just…if he connects with people, he puts you to sleep and he doesn’t even need to be a flush shot. Unbloodybelievable! So that’s what Jones would have to avoid in that fight.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Either way, the future is looking pretty bright at heavyweight.

What do you think about Jon Jones returning to the UFC? Would you rather see him fight Stipe Miocic later this year or risk it and wait for Francis Ngannou to return from injury?