Israel Adesanya offers $3 million for anyone who can ever find any concrete evidence that he’s taken PEDs: “When you’re great, they talk about ‘Tittygate’”

Israel Adesanya has offered $3 million to anyone who can find concrete evidence of him using performance-enhancing drugs.

This weekend at UFC 276, Israel Adesanya will defend the UFC middleweight title against Jared Cannonier as his historic reign as champion continues. Adesanya has turned back a parade of challengers and in addition to his success in the cage, he’s also been rewarded for being a clean athlete after receiving a USADA jacket for 50 clean tests.

Unfortunately, after being accused of having gynecomastia during his win over Paulo Costa a few years back, ‘The Last Stylebender’ regularly has to answer questions about the incident despite never testing positive.

During his pre-fight press conference, Adesanya hit out at his critics in a big way.

“When you’re great, they talk about ‘Tittygate,’” Adesanya said. “At the same time, I’m like, ‘How the f***?’ They just need to find excuses to take away my greatness. I understand this is what people are supposed to do, so I let them. Look, I will give $3 million to anyone who can ever have concrete evidence that I even know what the f*** I’m doing with steroids or how to take steroids. I promise you. $3 million if you can find anyone who has concrete evidence that I’ve ever even purchased, touched, or done any kind of performance-enhancing drugs or whatever. I watched Icarus. That’s how much I know about steroids, from that documentary. It opened my eyes. It shocked me.

“So yeah, $3 million for anyone who can ever find any concrete evidence that I’ve been using performance-enhancing drugs. Pull up. This is easy. It’s easy to talk and type online, but really it got to me a little after the Costa fight. I was like, ‘These f***ing c***s are just trying to take away my greatness, because I had a f***ing spectacular performance.’ I’m like, ‘How the f*** are you trying to take that away with accusations based on nothing.’ I’m like, yeah, pull up. Show me what’s up. Three million. I know you don’t have that in the bank. I do.”

