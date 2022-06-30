UFC 276 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 276, the featherweight title is up for grabs as Alexander Volkanovski takes on Max Holloway for the third time. Heading into the fight, Volkanovski is a -215 favorite while the challenger is a +164 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are actually split in this one as they all believe it is a very close and competitive fight that likely goes the distance.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3:

Josh Emmett, UFC featherweight: It’s a tough one to call because Volkanovski clearly won the first and the second was super close. They both looked tremendous in their last fight but I’ll say Volkanovski.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: Volkanovski gets it done again, probably by decision.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Holloway looked good in the second fight and I think he has the style to beat Volkanovski here.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: It’s a tough one but I think Holloway by decision.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: That’s a tough one, I’d say Volkanovski by decision but it’s such a close fight and Max looked so good against Yair. If anyone beats Volkanovski it’s Holloway.

David Onama, UFC featherweight: I think Holloway will get it done by decision, he showed he has what it takes to beat Volkanovski in the second fight.

Kyle Daukaus, UFC middleweight: I’m a big fan of Max Holloway and I think he can edge out a decision.

Joseph Holmes, UFC middleweight: Volkanovski already won twice and I just think he has Holloway’s number. I’ve always liked Max but I just don’t think this is a good style matchup for him.

Austin Lingo, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Holloway, I think he can outvolume Volkanovski to win a decision.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Volkanovski. It is hard to bet against Holloway but I just think Volkanovski is getting better and if you watch his last fight against Rodriguez, he is taking so much damage and no one’s chin is getting better and he’s taken more damage than anyone. I wouldn’t be surprised if Volkanovski actually finishes him.

Fighters picking Alexander Volkanovski: Josh Emmett, Jim Miller, Jeff Molina, Joseph Holmes, Cody Brundage

Fighters picking Max Holloway: Adrian Yanez, Dan Ige, David Onama, Kyle Daukaus, Austin Lingo

Who do you think will win at UFC 276, Alexander Volkanovski or Max Holloway?