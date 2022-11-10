Megan Anderson accuses former head coach James Krause and UFC reporter Laura Sanko of having an affair: “You should look at Sanko about that”

Former UFC women’s featherweight contender Megan Anderson has discussed her split from Glory MMA.

The Australian has been out of the cage since her loss to Amanda Nunes in March 2021. Following that defeat, Anderson parted ways with the UFC. While many expected her to possibly head to PFL or Bellator, she instead stayed on the sidelines.

Since then, there’s been little to no talk of a return for the former Invicta champion. Instead, it’s been the opposite. In February, Anderson stated that she wasn’t actively pursuing fights and that she had left Glory MMA. She had been coached by James Krause and the Kansas City-based gym for years.

In a since-deleted tweet, Megan Anderson has now discussed her split with Glory MMA, and her loss to ‘The Lioness’. She posted a screenshot of a long response to a YouTube comment, the women’s featherweight alleged that she wasn’t given much time by coaches in the lead-up to the title fight.

The women’s featherweight contender alleged that her routine for the title fight was nothing more than a 30-minute pad session once a week. Anderson also noted the difference between how she was treated, and how Brandon Moreno was treated. ‘The Assassin Baby’ moved to the gym earlier this year.

In addition to those allegations, Megan Anderson also hinted at a possible affair between James Krause and Laura Sanko. The latter also trains at Glory MMA and is currently a reporter for ESPN.

WOAH WAIT WHAT pic.twitter.com/hyRu8BphNu — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 10, 2022

Laura Sanko used to be friends and even hosted a podcast with the former title challenger for a while. However, they stopped doing the show in 2019, and seem to be on bad terms as of now.

As of now, neither the famed coach nor UFC reporter has acknowledged Anderson’s claims.

What do you make of this news?

