Rising UFC star Molly McCann will boycott England’s World Cup tournament over Qatar’s human rights abuses: “I’m not feeling the Qatar vibes”

Molly McCann has revealed she has no intention of watching England in their upcoming world cup campaign in Qatar.

The rising flyweight contender is days out from her toughest test to date. The Next Generation athlete collides with Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281. McCann is currently riding the best stint of her career after two back-to-back spinning elbow knockouts at UFC London.

Molly McCann lets her feelings known

It’s no secret McCann is a lover of Football and a dedicated supporter of Everton Football Club. When asked if “Football was coming home” at the UFC 281 pre-fight media day, McCann responded: “I’m not bothered about that”, Followed by: “I’m not feeling the Qatar vibes and all the human rights that haven’t gone down there. I won’t even be watching it.”

Before transitioning into boxing and mixed martial arts, the Liverpudlian played Football as a teenager and at a credible level. The decision certainly paid off, as she now stands as the no. 15 flyweight inside the world’s most prestigious MMA promotion.

McCann has become a role model for the LGBTQ+ community and has been awarded for her bravery in being an openly gay woman. She continues to inspire the younger generation, encouraging them to be happy in their own skin.

The reason behind McCann boycotting the World Cup is down to the nation hosting the tournament being strongly against homosexuality. The country’s World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman deemed homosexuality as “damage in the mind” in a recent interview, which caused significant concern about the people in charge.

On top of that, Qatar has been under massive criticism for its treatment of foreign workers. The Guardian reported that more than 6,500 workers have died in the country. The statistic dates back to 2010 when Qatar was granted the World Cup.

The World Cup begins on Sunday, Nov. 20.

