UFC 276 Results: Maycee Barber defeats Jessica Eye (Highlights)

A women’s flyweight contest between Maycee Barber and Jessica Eye serves as the second bout of tonight’s UFC 276 preliminary fight card.

Barber (11-2 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Montano De La Rosa back in April.

Meanwhile, Jessica Eye (15-11 MMA) will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid when she takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Evil’ has suffered three straight decision defeats to Cynthia Calvillo, Joanne Calderwood and Jennifer Maia.

Round one of this women’s flyweight matchup begins and Jessica Eye lands a right hand to start. Maycee Barber clinches to land a couple of knees but eats a few uppercuts from Eye. More knees from Barber and Eye pushes her up against the cage. A knee from Eye. She is utilizing lots of head pressure early, just pinning Barber to the cage. Both women landing short knees inside. A couple of good elbows from Barber with her back on the fence. And now a knee. Barber reverses position to land another elbow. Both women working hard to control the clinch. Another elbow from ‘The Future’. Eye pushes her off and lands a couple hooks, they clinch again and Barber looks for more elbows as ‘Evil’ pushes her against the cage. Maycee Barber reverses the position. She lands 3 more big elbows. Barber backs off, lands hooks before Eye once again forces the clinch. A knee from Barber and she reverses position. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Maycee Barber gets things started with a combination. Eye backs off and clinches as Barber comes forward. ‘Evil’ drops for a takedown and Barber forces her back up into the clinch. Knees inside now from ‘The Future’. Jessica Eye with a short uppercut inside. Barber returns fire and lands a knee. A short hook and then an elbow from Barber. Trip takedown attempt from Eye, but she couldn’t get it. Barber comes forward and lands a head kick. Eye scores with a trip takedown right into half guard. Barber looking to scoot up the cage and stand. Eye is doing well to keep Barber on her back, but she’s not doing much with the position. A few late hammer fists score before the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this women’s flyweight fight begins and Maycee Barber lands a front kick and then a high kick. Jessica Eye returns fire with a low kick. Barber answers with one of her own, but Eye counters over the top. A crisp jab from Barber. A nice right hand counter from Eye. And another. Barber with a high kick and then a hard jab. Eye back to the low kick. She gets inside and pushes Barber to the cage. Eye with a right, Barber pushes her back and goes back to the head kick. Another clinch from Eye, Barber with an elbow and Jessica decides to back off. A good jab scores for Eye. A low kick now from Barber. ‘Evil answers with a good combination. Maycee Barber with a body kick and then a right hand. She follows that up with a front kick. Jessica Eye with a low kick and then another. She tries to clinch, but gets pushed off and eats another front kick. Another front kick to jab from Barber. Eye with a couple right hands. She clinches up but eats a knee. A high kick from Barber as Eye reaches for the clinch again. A good knee from Barber. Eye with a right hand on the exit. Both women score with jabs. A 1-2 lands for Barber. Eye shoots but the takedown is not there. Hammer fists from Barber. She lands a knee and then an elbow to close out round three.

Official UFC 276 Result: Maycee Barber def. Jessica Eye by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

