Max Holloway sends message of support to ‘big brother’ Daniel Cormier

Max Holloway sent Daniel Cormier a heartfelt message following last night’s title loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241.

The current UFC featherweight champ, Holloway, took to Instagram earlier this afternoon where he issued the following lengthy statement in support of Cormier.

“I can’t even remember how DC entered my life. He’s like the kid who sits at your lunch table and talks to you just so he can eat some of your food. Now here we are… my big brother. Big brother to Khabib. Captain to AKA. Coach at Gilroy High. Legacy isn’t about the belts you take from the sport. It’s about what you leave behind. So many of us out here chasing things for ourselves and DC been out here chasing the next lunch tables, finding the next generation he can pay it forward to.” Max Holloway wrote on Instagram. “I don’t know what DC’s family will decide to do. But I know he has nothing left to prove, and even if he did we’ll all still be here proving it for him every day. And when we’re done, it’ll be some kids from Gilroy taking our spots, still proving what doesn’t have to be proven any more. That DC is still and will always be the number one pound for pound daddest man on the planet. Bruce Buffer don’t need you in there to do his job. But I need you to do mine. Rest up and get back to my lunch table big brother. I love you.”

Daniel Cormier (22-2 MMA) was finished by Stipe Miocic in the fourth round of last night’s UFC 241 event, this after eating a plethora of left body hooks followed by a monster right hand.

As noted by Max Holloway, Cormier’s next move remains unknown at this time. Whether the former two division champion will decide to retire will be determined in the coming weeks with his family.

As for ‘Blessed’, Max Holloway is expected to return to the Octagon later this year for a fight with top division contender Alex Volkanovski.

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com August 18, 2019