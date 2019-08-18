UFC 241 salaries: Stipe Miocic banks $750,000, Daniel Cormier makes $500,000

The disclosed salaries have been released for UFC 241, and new UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic led the way with a $750,000 payday. Miocic knocked out Daniel Cormier in the fourth round to win back the title he lost last year. He received no win bonus for the victory. The man he took the belt from, DC, banked $500,000 in the loss.

In the co-main event, Nate Diaz took home $250,000 for his unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis. There was no win bonus awarded to Diaz. “Showtime” took home $155,000 in the loss.

The next highest earner was surprisingly middleweight Derek Brunson, who took home $190,000 for his unanimous decision win over Ian Heinisch to open up the pay-per-view. Brunson was on a $95,000 to show/$95,000 to win deal for this fight.

At the low end, women’s strawweight Jodie Eqsuibel was the lowest-compensated athlete on the card. She took home only $10,000 in a losing effort to Hannah Cifers on the prelims.

Here are the complete salaries for UFC 241 courtesy of of MMAjunkie.com. Overall, the UFC paid out $3.318 million. Keep in mind that this does not include pay-per-view bonus revenue to the headliners, plus it doesn’t included locker room bonuses, Reebok pay, or Fight of the Night/Performance of the Night bonuses.

Stipe Miocic: $750,000 (no win bonus)

def. Daniel Cormier: $500,000

Nate Diaz $250,000 (no win bonus)

def. Anthony Pettis: $155,000

Paulo Costa $120,000 (includes $60,000 win bonus)

def. Yoel Romero: $150,000

Sodiq Yusuff $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Gabriel Benitez: $40,000

Derek Brunson $190,000 (includes $95,000 win bonus)

def. Ian Heinisch: $25,000

Khama Worthy $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Devonte Smith: $23,000

Cory Sandhagen $154,000 (includes $77,000 win bonus)

def. Raphael Assuncao: $79,000

Drakkar Klose $56,000 (includes $28,000 win bonus)

def. Christos Giagos: $28,000

Casey Kenney $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Manny Bermudez: $20,000

Hannah Cifers $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Jodie Esquibel: $10,000

Kyung Ho Kang $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus)

def. Brandon Davis: $21,000

Sabina Mazo $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

def. Shana Dobson: $12,000

