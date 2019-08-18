Joe Rogan explains decision to interview Daniel Cormier following TKO loss at UFC 241

UFC commentator Joe Rogan decided to interview Daniel Cormier immediately following his TKO loss to Stipe Miocic in last night’s UFC 241 main event.

That decision apparently spawned some backlash from fight fans, as Rogan felt compelled to explain his actions in a post on Facebook.

“Congrats to the GOAT heavyweight Stipe Miocic for regaining his crown and cementing his legacy as a legend! Some people were confused as to why I interviewed DC after the fight because I’ve publicly stated that I don’t think it’s a good idea to interview fighters after they’ve been KO’ed. I think most of what happened to DC was those brutal body shots, and although Stipe dropped him with head shots he was never out cold, and seemed clear headed after he stood up and the results were announced to the crowd and Stipe got the belt given to him. The UFC asked for an interview, and I asked DC if he was ok with it, and he said, Yes.”

Joe Rogan continued:

“I think interviewing fighters after a brutal loss is kinda sketchy, but I was also thinking that it’s possible that this may be the last time we see DC in the octagon. I love DC, and I would never want to put him in a bad position, but I made a judgment call and felt this would be alright. Whatever he decides to do from here on out the man is a future hall of famer and one of the best to ever do it. It will be very interesting to see what he decides to do from here out.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 18, 2019