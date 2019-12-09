Max Holloway says he ‘would love’ to box Floyd Mayweather

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway says that he “would love” to box Floyd Mayweather after he takes care of business against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245.

Holloway is set to defend the UFC’s 145lbs title this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 245. “Blessed” said he’s not looking past his opponent, but he is keeping a watchful eye on what Mayweather does now that he’s in cahoots with UFC president Dana White about a possible co-promotion with Zuffa Boxing.

TMZ Sports recently had Holloway at its Los Angeles studio and spoke to the UFC featherweight champion about possibly boxing Mayweather. Here’s what Holloway said.

“We’ll see what happens. First thing’s first, I got a big, important fight. But I would love to do that (box Mayweather). He’s one of the best guys ever to do that, and to share the boxing ring with him, that’d be a checklist thing for sure,” Holloway said.

Holloway is one of the top strikers in the UFC featherweight division but there are levels to this game and Holloway saw that first hand earlier this year at UFC 236 when he was outboxed and lost a unanimous decision to Dustin Poirier. As talented as he is with his striking skills, the thought of him going against a legend like Mayweather in his opponent’s realm would have Holloway entering that potential bout as a massive underdog.

One thing’s for sure, though, and that’s that there are many MMA fighters who want a piece of Mayweather now that he’s in talks with White and the UFC. Whether that’s Jorge Masvidal, who would rather box Mayweather than fight Conor McGregor in MMA, or Khabib Nurmagomedov, who Mayweather seems open to boxing, there are several MMA fighters who want a piece of “Money.” And now we can add Holloway to that list.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/9/2019.