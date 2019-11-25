Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing odds released

The opening odds have been released for a potential boxing match between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The SuperBook opened up the odds for a potential boxing match between Nurmagomedov and Mayweather. Check them out below, courtesy of Covers.

Opening odds from @SuperBookUSA for potential boxing match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Nurmagomedov +1000

Mayweather -2000 pic.twitter.com/UYq7QcLIO0 — Covers (@Covers) November 24, 2019

Mayweather opened as a -2000 betting favorite. That means that a $2000 bet would win you just $100. On the flip side, Nurmagomedov opened as a +1000 underdog. That means that a $100 bet would win you $1000.

Rumors circulated last week that Mayweather has come to some sort of an agreement with UFC president Dana White. Whether that’s for a boxing match in Zuffa Boxing or for an MMA fight in the Octagon remains to be seen, but it does appear that the legend Mayweather is going to lace-up his gloves again at some point in 2020.

Last week, odds were released for several potential opponents for Mayweather in his return to combat sports. But after Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz released a poster of a proposed boxing match between Nurmagomedov and Mayweather for early 2020, the sportsbooks have honed in on that particular fight and are now offering odds on it.

It’s not surprising to see Mayweather as a massive favorite over Nurmagomedov. After all, he’s one of the greatest boxers of all time and has a 50-0 record in the sport. His last win came in August 2017 when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov is a perfect 28-0 in MMA, but he has no professional boxing experience and it’s not surprising at all to see him labeled as a massive underdog in a potential boxing match against the great Mayweather. But at these kind of crazy odds, there may be some bettors out there willing to throw a few bucks on the underdog.

Would you take a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov at +1000 underdog odds if he ends up boxing Floyd Mayweather?

