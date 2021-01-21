Max Holloway says Calvin Kattar is “still a top contender,” Kattar issues classy response

Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar have nothing but respect for one another after their recent Fight of the Night winning war.

Holloway, the former UFC featherweight champ, and Kattar, the division’s No. 6 contender, met in the main event of UFC on ABC 1 last weekend. Holloway was the picture of dominance in the fight, landing north of 400 strikes over five rounds, but Kattar’s toughness kept him upright until the final bell, and resulted in both men earning $50,000 post-fight bonuses.

After the fight, Holloway took to Twitter to praise Kattar, and share his belief that the best is yet to come for the Bostonian.

This changes nothing for @CalvinKattar . He's still a top contender. I'm still a fan. And he's still from Boston so he will be back even better. Looking forward to Kattar 2.0 https://t.co/SD7eYqrlrF — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) January 20, 2021

Kattar than responded with a classy message of his own, proclaiming himself a Holloway fan and sharing his hopes for a rematch with the Hawaiian star down the road.

Likewise champ. Look forward to earning another opportunity to step across from you in the octagon. Until then, rooting for you 💯✊🏼 https://t.co/zsPdsH4fAp — Calvin Kattar (@CalvinKattar) January 20, 2021

Kattar also issued a classy statement on Instagram the day after his loss to Holloway, which you can check out below.

“Success in life comes when you simply refuse to give up,” Kattar wrote. “With goals so strong that obstacles, failure and loss only act as motivation. Props to Max on a hell of a fight he deserves all the praise. Thankful for my team’s commitment for this fight. On to the next. There is no stopping the man who doesn’t quit.”

