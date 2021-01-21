Conor McGregor: Khabib Nurmagomedov should be stripped of title if he continues to “dodge” fight

Conor McGregor believes UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov should be stripped of his title if he doesn’t commit to another fight.

McGregor is currently days out from a lightweight showdown with fellow contender Dustin Poirier.

Ahead of this fight, there’s quite a bit of mystery surrounding the champion Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement in October, but still hasn’t vacated the title. While UFC President Dana White seems optimistic that Nurmagomedov will fight again, McGregor believes the champ must commit to a fight.

“I don’t really care,” McGregor said about Nurmagomedov, who he lost to in 2018, at the UFC 257 pre-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “He did not say [he might fight again], Dana said that. Let’s just get through the fight. All these men are up here, there’s plenty of challenges. It’s a tough business. Things have gone on in his personal life, I don’t wish him any harm. Like I said, it was in 2018, a lot of time has passed.

“The world knows this fight is not over,” McGregor continued, calling for a rematch with Nurmagomedov. The war is not over. The sport needs it to happen. The people need it to happen. I’m not going to chase it if he doesn’t want it. That’s it. I’ll keep my calm and move on. That’s what I’m doing. I’m back here at the 155-pound division. I’ll show the world what’s what over time and that’s it. It begins on Saturday night against Dustin Poirier.

“What I will say is as long [Nurmagomedov and I] fight again, there will be no issue. That’s it. If he continues to run, I’m not sure, we’ll see what happens,” McGregor added. “I would make the case if that man is continuing to dodge this and dodge the commitment of competing again, the title should be stripped and we should be engaging in a title fight,” McGregor said. “But I’m sure it will happen after this bout.

“I’m interested to hear what the excuse is or what will be said after the fight, but I predict a title strip.”

What do you think of these comments from Conor McGregor? Should Khabib Nurmagomedov be stripped of his title?