Calvin Kattar issues classy statement after lopsided loss to Max Holloway

Calvin Kattar has issued a classy post-fight statement after a tough loss to former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Kattar and Holloway collided in the main event of the UFC on ABC 1 card last Saturday on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

In the end, the fight did not go the way Kattar planned, as he was dominated by Holloway for five rounds, absorbing more than 400 significant strikes in the process.

While Kattar showed incredible toughness by surviving Holloway’s onslaught, it was an undeniably tough loss, and fans have since been eager to see how he’d respond.

We now have our answer.

“Success in life comes when you simply refuse to give up,” Kattar wrote on Instagram on Monday afternoon. “With goals so strong that obstacles, failure and loss only act as motivation. Props to Max on a hell of a fight he deserves all the praise. Thankful for my team’s commitment for this fight. On to the next. There is no stopping the man who doesn’t quit.”

With this loss to Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar is now 22-5 as a pro mixed martial artist. Prior to UFC on ABC 1, he was riding back-to-back victories over Dan Ige and Jeremy Stephens—a decision and a second-round knockout respectively. Those wins were preceded by a competitive decision loss to the highly-regarded Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Heading into the fight with Holloway, Kattar held the No. 6 spot in the UFC featherweight rankings. While it’s possible he’ll make a small drop in the rankings, he remains one of the best featherweights in the world, and will no doubt get another big name when he’s healed up and his post-fight medical suspension has been served.

