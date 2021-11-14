Max Holloway lists three potential rematches for his next UFC fight

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway listed three potential rematches for his next fight after picking up a win at UFC Vegas 42.

Holloway defeated Yair Rodriguez via unanimous decision in an absolute war that headlined UFC Vegas 42. It was an amazing fight from both men as they went the distance and tried to finish each other the entire time. In the end, it was Holloway who defeated Rodriguez by 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 scorecards, and now that he has gotten by “El Pantera,” Holloway seems like he’s next in line for a big fight next time.

Speaking to UFC color commentator Michael Bisping during his post-fight interview in the Octagon following his win over Rodriguez, Holloway was asked who he wants to fight next. Although Holloway refused to call out one name, he did mention three potential rematches for his next fight, against Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, or Conor McGregor.

“We’ll see what happens. We’ll see what happens, the UFC, there’s Hunter (Campbell), there’s Sean (Shelby) right there, that’s their damn job. Bro, I have a win over the 155-pound champion (Charles Oliveira), we have (Alexander Volkanovski) and stuff, I’m on the shortlist for Conor McGregor, tell him to hit my line. We ready whenever,” Holloway said. “To be the best, you have to beat the best, and the best is ‘Blessed.’ They gotta come after me, baby.”

The most obvious option for Holloway seems to be a trilogy fight with Volkanovski given that the two have fought twice and the second fight was a controversial decision given to Volkanovski. So a third fight makes a lot of sense for Holloway, but as he said in the interview, fights against Oliveira or McGregor could also loom large for him going forward.

