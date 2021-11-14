Belal Muhammad responds after Conor McGregor scoffs at his and Anthony Smith’s UFC analysis

UFC welterweight fighter Belal Muhammad responds after Conor McGregor scoffed at his and Anthony Smith’s UFC analysis on the post-fight desk.

In a since-deleted Tweet, McGregor could be heard laughing overtop of Smith and Muhammad giving their analysis of the UFC fights on the ESPN post-fight desk. McGregor then posted the video of him laughing to his social media, which caught the eye of Muhammad, who immediately took a shot at McGregor for his broken leg. Check out the reply from Muhammad below to McGregor’s since-deleted tweet about him.

What kind of meds you on from when Dustin checked ur kick? https://t.co/l3wDMcd3zq — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2021

“What kind of meds you on from when Dustin checked ur kick?” Muhammad wrote.

It seems obvious that Muhammad is not a fan of McGregor, and why would he beat after the Irishman insulted the job that both he and Smith were doing on the ESPN post-fight desk. Although McGregor may have disagreed with what Muhammad said, it was still somewhat bizarre of him to post a video of two men talking and giving their analysis and just laughing over top of it. Of course, McGregor’s fans were quick to clap back at Muhammad and point out that he had tears in his eye after he fought to a No Contest with Leon Edwards earlier this year, but Muhammad took that one off the chin.

One thing we did see from McGregor in the since-deleted videos he posted during UFC Vegas 42 is that he is walking and moving better than he has since he broke his leg back in July at UFC 264. A return to the Octagon in 2022 is likely to happen, and who knows, maybe a welterweight fight against Muhammad could be in store one day.

What do you think of this criticism levied from Conor McGregor towards Belal Muhammad and Anthony Smith for their work on the UFC post-fight desk?