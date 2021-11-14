Islam Makhachev responds after former UFC champ Eddie Alvarez says Justin Gaethje getting the next lightweight title shot “is only right”

Islam Makhachev responded after former UFC champ Eddie Alvarez said Justin Gaethje getting the next lightweight title shot “is only right.”

Makhachev recently defeated Dan Hooker at UFC 267 to improve to 10-1 overall in the UFC with his current nine-fight win streak. Makhachev is clearly one of the best lightweight fighters in the world, and he is hoping to get the next title shot at 155lbs against the winner of UFC 269’s Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier main event. However, after Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 268 in a “Fight of the Year” candidate last weekend, there seems to be more support for Gaethje getting the next title shot. One of those supporters is his former UFC rival Alvarez, who took to his social media to stump for him.

Taking to his Twitter, Alvarez explained why Gaethje should be next in line to fight for the UFC lightweight title ahead of Makhachev. As far as Alvarez goes, even though Gaethje’s record might not be unblemished, he fought better competition and that’s what matters.

I respect @TeamKhabib but giving @Justin_Gaethje a shot over @MAKHACHEVMMA is only right , Islam fought 1 ranked opp to stay 9-0 .Justin fought 4 champions and a Legend in DC to be 6-3. Only One road was more honest and true. Truth always Wins . I’d rather b 6-3 👍🏻🙏🏼 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 12, 2021

Following what Alvarez wrote, Makhachev shot back at “The Underground King.”

It’s not my fault that I did not fight with ranked opponent, everybody declines to fight with me.

And still, I’m #4 now.. Name a single fighter from top 10 who wants to fight me now.

UFC had to overpay Hooker to take this fight🤷🏼‍♂️

It’s slowly turning into boxing. https://t.co/Z1xTlh5tW7 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 13, 2021

Do you agree with Eddie Alvarez that Justin Gaethje should be next in line to fight for the UFC lightweight title, or do you think Islam Makhachev deserves the next title shot more?