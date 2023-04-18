Jose Aldo apologizes to Conor McGregor following post-fight outrage: “Conor is my friend”

Jose Aldo has sent his apology to old foe turned-friend Conor McGregor.

Following his draw with with Jeremy Stephens in his second professional boxing bout at Gamebred Boxing, Aldo, who was still full of adrenaline and disappointment, threw some shots at McGregor.

On an episode this week of MMA Fighting Trocação Franca, Aldo admitted he was wrong to blast McGregor at the post-fight press conference in Milwaukee and completely misinterpreted the Irishman’s comments.

“I was a little heated,” Aldo said. “I had just re-watched the match in the locker room and I had won, everybody said it, and right after that a reporter asked me [about McGregor’s comments], and I hadn’t seen what Conor had said. I called him names, laughed a lot, because of that. But when I got to Brazil, I messaged him apologizing because I saw it wasn’t his intention to challenge me, he was trying to give me a push. I misunderstood [his intentions]. But we’re cool again. Conor is my friend. I wish him all the best.”

Considering the hatred Aldo and McGregor had towards one another during their featherweight rivalry, as of late, the pair have shown the utmost respect towards each other’s accomplishments in the sport. Now competing in boxing full-time and retired from MMA competition, Aldo revealed he would be open to travelling to Ireland and training alongside McGregor.