Jose Aldo apologizes to Conor McGregor following post-fight outrage: “Conor is my friend”
Jose Aldo has sent his apology to old foe turned-friend Conor McGregor.
Following his draw with with Jeremy Stephens in his second professional boxing bout at Gamebred Boxing, Aldo, who was still full of adrenaline and disappointment, threw some shots at McGregor.
On an episode this week of MMA Fighting Trocação Franca, Aldo admitted he was wrong to blast McGregor at the post-fight press conference in Milwaukee and completely misinterpreted the Irishman’s comments.
“I was a little heated,” Aldo said. “I had just re-watched the match in the locker room and I had won, everybody said it, and right after that a reporter asked me [about McGregor’s comments], and I hadn’t seen what Conor had said. I called him names, laughed a lot, because of that. But when I got to Brazil, I messaged him apologizing because I saw it wasn’t his intention to challenge me, he was trying to give me a push. I misunderstood [his intentions]. But we’re cool again. Conor is my friend. I wish him all the best.”
Considering the hatred Aldo and McGregor had towards one another during their featherweight rivalry, as of late, the pair have shown the utmost respect towards each other’s accomplishments in the sport. Now competing in boxing full-time and retired from MMA competition, Aldo revealed he would be open to travelling to Ireland and training alongside McGregor.
Jose Aldo open to training alongside Conor McGregor in Ireland
“Yes. Why not?” said Aldo, who won his boxing debut via decision earlier this year in Rio de Janeiro before fighting to a majority draw in April. “I have to learn a lot in boxing. There are some great Irish boxers, so if I have the opportunity to go to Ireland and train with Conor and the Irish, I’m super open to it. Especially pro boxing. It’s a new world, and I have to learn from the best. Conor has good boxing, he fought Mayweather in boxing, so he has a lot to teach me.”
Earlier this year, Aldo told MMA Fighting he was in negotiations for a potential exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather, but now his focus lies on building a legitimate professional boxing career.
Aldo closes door on Floyd Mayweather exhibition bout
“Ali [Abdelaziz] had already negotiated with [Mayweather’s] staff and it was agreed with the Saudi Arabia people, the sheik,” Aldo said. “But I think they’re liking what I’m showing in boxing and it’s creating a euphoria to aim at bigger things as well. We’re not past the idea of boxing Mayweather, it might happen, but we have other plans first.”
“I wanted to build a career in boxing like everybody does, to start against easier opponents and earn experience until you get there, but given the name I have, it’s hard to take the same path everybody else does. We’re trying to choose the right fight. Jeremy was way heavier than me now. I was at 157 pounds when I went to the arena on fight night and he was over 177. There was a huge difference.
“As soon as the fight ended, Ali said we won, but we had to fight on the right weight class. I’ll fight at 140. But since new opportunities have come around in boxing, maybe this Mayweather match will have to wait a little bit.”
