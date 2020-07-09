Matt Riddle admits to cheating on wife, but denies sexual assault of Candy Cartwright

Former UFC welterweight Matt Riddle issued a video statement vehemently denying sexual assaulting fellow pro wrestler Candy Cartwright.

Cartwright recently accused Riddle of sexually assaulting her. The former Ultimate Fighter competitor Riddle has now released a video statement where he admitted to cheating on his wife and having an affair with Cartwright, but assuring that it was consensual. Riddle is now accusing Cartwright of harassing him. Check out Matt Riddle’s video statement below (via Wrestling Inc.).

Wanna know the truth about all these allegations watch this video pic.twitter.com/kW4EQqcugx — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) July 8, 2020

“I have never in my entire life sexually assaulted a man, woman, or anybody. That includes Samantha Tavel, Candy Cartwright. I never sexually assaulted you. That story about that van trip, and the driver being asleep, and me forcing you to do stuff, and hop on. Whatever, it’s a complete lie. It’s a fabricated story because you’re still mad,” Riddle said.

“You know why you’re mad? Because yes, you’re right, we had an affair. You have plenty of evidence of that. And you know what? I never denied it, because it happened. Do I want to talk about it, do I want really want to share about it? No, it’s embarrassing, because I feel like a real piece of crap cheating on my wife and doing that. And now having to talk about it publicly, but I have to. We had a relationship, we had a fling. I started to get sad and depressed because I was lying to my wife so much to hide what I was doing. I was lying to all my friends because I didn’t want anybody to know, because it’s not something cool. I didn’t want to brag about it. I tried to end it. I told my wife about you and us. I tried to end it. I blocked you, I blocked your social media. You then started using messaging apps and you kept coming. I blocked those. I got a new number, you got my new number and kept messaging me. You literally got on social media accounts for other companies, kept messaging me until I blocked them,” continued Riddle.

“Now you have literally started harassing me, showing up to hotels, harassing my friends. ‘Where is he? Where is he? Where is he?’ At this point you have to realize, if you don’t think you’re stalking me, or harassing me, you’re crazy. And if you’re at home and you don’t think this is harassment, you’re crazy. At the end of the day, I’m not perfect. We did have an affair, and I’m not happy about that, but I never sexually abused anybody. I never sexually assaulted anybody, and when I wanted to get out of this relationship, out of this situation, she said no and she kept pursuing me, and harassing me, and stalking me. And then, when she didn’t get her way, she used the #SpeakOut movement to try and ruin my career. Completely unacceptable. That’s all I really have to say, that’s the story. Everybody have a great day, take care. Later,” Riddle concluded.

Matt Riddle (8-3, 2 NC) was a competitor on The Ultimate Fighter Season 7 and went on to enjoy a six-year career in the UFC where he went 7-3, 2 NC overall, including wins over Chris Clements and Che Mills which were both overturned due to testing positive for cannabis. Riddle left MMA after a submission win over Michael Kuiper in Titan FC in 2014, and he has become a massive star in the world of professional wrestling in the years since. He is currently a member of the WWE roster, performing on SmackDown.