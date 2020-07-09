Angela Hill contacted by USADA lawyers over D.A.R.E. inspired t-shirt

UFC strawweight contender Angela Hill says she was contacted by lawyers from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) about a t-shirt she created.

Hill recently created a clever USADA t-shirt that took inspiration from the organization D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), “an education program that seeks to prevent use of controlled drugs, membership in gangs, and violent behavior.”

Unfortunately, USADA didn’t approve of this shirt, and the agency’s lawyers asked Hill to stop selling it.

Hill opened up on the situation on Twitter, joking that another fighter might have snitched on her to earn a reduced sentence for a doping-related offense.

Who snitched?! Got a call from @usantidoping’s lawyer. Don’t worry my name is clean, but unfortunately they asked me to take down my #UsadaDare shirt from my store or face legal repercussions. On the bright side, maybe someone got a reduced sentence after ratting me out 🙎🏾‍♀️💅🏾 pic.twitter.com/grbShxrpDZ — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 9, 2020

USADA has served “as the official, independent anti-doping agency for the UFC” since 2015. In that time, the agency has made a number of high-profile busts, but it has not been without controversy.

Angela Hill last fought in May when she lost a controversial decision to former title challenger Claudia Gadelha. This hotly debated loss was preceded a trio of three wins, as Hill defeated Ariane Carnelossi, Hannah Cifers and Loma Lookboonmee in the span of a few months. The No. 13 ranked strawweight is expected to take on former Invicta champ Michelle Waterson on August 22.