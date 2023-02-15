Tyson Pedro reveals he had “extreme diarrhea and vomiting” prior to UFC 284 loss: “When the UFC bus came, I was still on the toilet”

Tyson Pedro had a tough 24 hours before his UFC 284 fight.

Pedro was fighting at home at against Modestas Bukauskas in a fight he was a sizeable betting favorite in. Pedro entered the fight on a two-fight winning streak having won both fights by KO, but he suffered a decision loss to Bukauskas in a competitive fight. However, according to Pedro, the night before the fight up until when he left for the arena, he was vomiting and had diarrhea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Pedro (@tyson_pedro)

“What’s going on, I thought I’d do this video now that the dust had settled. While I wasn’t going to do this video, because I didn’t think I owed anyone an explanation except for the people I love,” Pedro said in an Instagram video. “But, those people that I love have been getting a bit upset about some of the messages because the people don’t know maybe what had happened. First of all and foremost I want to thank Modestas, game opponent, and took the fight on short notice and came out on top. I’m not taking anything away from him and I think some people may have been what I was doing when I said I had health concerns. That is not the case at all, he beat me. That is the fight game.

“But, the night before my fight, I contracted gastro. It was extreme diarrhea and vomiting for the whole night. When the UFC bus came, I was still on the toilet ground vomiting and if you want to confirm it, you can ask the USADA guy who had to sit there watching me s**t nonstop while he was trying to take my piss test. I still decided to fight for a couple of reasons,” Pedro continued. “One, the UFC had sorted out this fight on late notice so I didn’t want to let them down. Two, Modestas had taken this fight on a week’s notice so I didn’t want to let him down. Three, because I didn’t want to let my daughter down. When you say you are going to do something, get in there and do it. And, four, I didn’t want to let the fans down because I know I lot of them traveled far to see me and watch me fight.”

Pedro also adds that he doesn’t care about all the fans saying they lost money because he lost his win bonus and his chance to move up the ranks.

With the loss to Modestas Bukauskas at UFC 284, Tyson Pedro fell to 9-4 as a pro and is now 5-4 inside the Octagon.

Who would you like to see Tyson Pedro fight next?