Belal Muhammad rips Colby Covington for turning him down, proclaims himself “the best in the world”

Belal Muhammad believes he is the best fighter in the world.

Muhammad is coming off a TKO win over Sean Brady and is likely one win away from a title shot. Yet, who he fights next is uncertain, as Gilbert Burns is set to face Jorge Masvidal, leaving many to think Muhammad would face Colby Covington in a title eliminator bout.

However, according to Muhammad, after Covington agreed to fight him, he has since decided against taking the fight which Belal is frustrated about.

“All they presented was Colby. They said Colby was down and then the next week they said he wasn’t down and then they said he was down again then they said they can’t find him again,” Muhammad said to Helen Yee. “So, I don’t know what’s happening with him. I think he’s trying to figure out, hoping that one of these ’55ers will move up to seventy and fight him. Or get lucky with one of those little trick shots. But if you want to be a champion, if you want to be the guy, you think you’re the best in the world, you gotta fight the best in the world. And right now, I am the best in the world.”

If the Colby Covington fight doesn’t happen, Belal Muhammad thinks he deserves to face the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 for the title.

“It’s frustrating, I’m in a rough spot right now because you got the title shot coming up on March 18. The only guys above me are Khamzat who is moving up to middleweight and Colby who doesn’t want to fight. What I’m looking at it, there is nobody else in line for the title but me. So, I’m hoping the UFC gives me what I deserve, gives me the title shot, the winner of the next fight.”

Muhammad is currently ranked fourth at welterweight and is on a nine-fight unbeaten streak. During the run, he holds notable wins over Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia among others.

