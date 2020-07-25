Geoff Neal vs. Neil Magny in the works for August UFC event

An intriguing welterweight matchup between Geoff Neal and Neil Magny has been added to the UFC event scheduled for August 29 in Las Vegas.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the UFC is working on getting the Neal vs. Magny fight done. The scribe says that contracts are not signed yet, but the UFC intends on booking this fight to take place later this summer. The August 29 card is rumored to take place at the UFC Apex in Vegas and is set to feature a main event between top-five featherweights Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez.

Neal (13-2) has been struggling to get a fight booked ever since he knocked out Mike Perry at UFC 245 last December. The 29-year-old American is currently the No. 10 ranked welterweight in the UFC and he is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC with wins over Perry, Niko Price, Belal Muhammad, Frank Camacho, and Brian Camozzi. Despite all of his big wins in the Octagon, no one in the top-10, including Michael Chiesa, wanted to fight him. Instead, he will fight someone just outside the top-10 in Magny, a long-time top-15 welterweight.

Back in June, Neal expressed frustration about sitting on the shelf for so long despite being one of the hottest welterweights in the sport and closing in on title contention at 170lbs.

“I tell people I’m in purgatory in my career. I’m ranked No 11, not in the top-10 yet. I don’t have a big following behind me, so everybody that I want to fight doesn’t want to fight me because I’m a big risk. I’m somebody who knocks people out so I’m dangerous for their stock. So I see why they don’t want to accept the fight with me. But it’s still bullish*t, I need to get paid, but I’m just sitting out here waiting,” Neal said.

Magny (23-7) is the No. 13 ranked welterweight in the UFC and has been a stalwart of the top-15 for the past five years. The 32-year-old American was a constant on TUF 16 and has put together an incredible 16-6 record in the UFC since joining the roster in 2013. He holds notable wins over the likes of Kelvin Gastelum, Hector Lombard, Erick Silva, Carlos Condit, and Johny Hendricks. In his last two fights, he defeated Anthony Rocco Martin and Li Jingliang via decision. Overall, Magny has won four of his last five fights.

