Michael Chandler says he’s “been trying” to get a fight with Nate Diaz

UFC star Michael Chandler has claimed he’s been trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz as he continues to push for a return to the cage.

Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Michael Chandler has done a pretty good job of keeping us entertained. From knocking out Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson to having close wars with Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, the former Bellator champion knows how to put on a show.

Now, at the age of 36, it’s clear to see that he’s open to just about anything – whether it be another title shot or a major money fight.

One such bout that would fall into the latter of those categories would be a showdown with Nate Diaz, and as it turns out, that’s something he’s seemingly been entertaining.

Fan: “If Nate Diaz really wants a fight I bet Michael Chandler accepts”

Chandler: “I’ve been trying….”

While Chandler insists that he wants to square off against Diaz, likely sending him off into the sunset so that the Stockton king can explore pastures new, you’d have to imagine the first opponent that the UFC wants to put him up against next ahead of anyone is Dustin Poirier.

‘The Diamond’ has been going back and forth with Chandler for a while now, to the point whereby they had to be separated at UFC 276 as a result of the trash talk between them. Sure, there’s every chance Diaz is a more winnable fight, but the top five needs some consistency and Poirier vs Chandler would certainly give us that.

Who would you rather see Michael Chandler face in the Octagon – Nate Diaz or Dustin Poirier? If we did get the chance to see Chandler vs Diaz, what do you think is the best route to victory for both men? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!