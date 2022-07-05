Marvin Vettori blasts “boring” Israel Adesanya after UFC 276, says the division “needs a new champ”: “Italy will have his first UFC champion soon”

Marvin Vettori was not a fan of Israel Adesanya’s performance at UFC 276.

Adesanya beat Jared Cannonier by a decision in the main event in a lackluster fight that saw fans leave the arena halfway through the contest. After the fight, Adesanya said it was an “off-night” for him but Vettori doesn’t believe that. Instead, he thinks the middleweight champ is just a boring fighter and claims the division needs a new champion.

Reality is this shit was so boring people walked off the arena after 3 rounds.

The division needs a new champ and it’s gonna happen very soon.

9 weeks from today we’re making a statement.

Italy will have his first UFC champion soon.#theitaliandream — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) July 3, 2022

Although Vettori believes the middleweight division needs a new champion, Adesanya has been great at middleweight and has cleared out the majority of the division. Yet, Alex Pereira appears to be next which is an intriguing challenge, However, Vettori is confident he will eventually be the one to dethrone Adesanya despite being 0-2 against the champ.

Marvin Vettori (18-5-1) beat Paulo Costa by decision in a Fight Night main event at light heavyweight back in October. He’s set to face Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris in September and should he win, he believes he would earn a third crack at Adesanya. Of course, he lost to Adesanya at UFC 263 for the middleweight title, while the first time they met was a split decision win for ‘The Last Stylebender’ in 2018.

Israel Adesanya (23-1) is coming off the win over Jared Cannonier and before that, he beat Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori by decision to defend his belt. In his career, he holds notable wins over Derek Brunson, Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Anderson Silva, and Kelvin Gastelum among others.

Do you agree with Marvin Vettori that the middleweight division needs a new champ?

