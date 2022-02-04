Marvin Vettori responds after Paulo Costa suggests he wants to end his life: “I know a bitch her name Felicia she hits harder than you”

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has hit out at Paulo Costa as the Brazilian continues to push for a rematch.

Back in October, Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa clashed in what turned out to be an impromptu light heavyweight bout – as well as a Fight of the Year contender. The contest was initially supposed to take place at 185 pounds, only for a fight week alteration to be made as a result of Costa’s weight issues.

Vettori won the fight via decision but in recent days, Costa has made it clear that if he is going to get back into the Octagon, the only person he’s overly interested in fighting is “The Italian Dream”.

He continued to verbally attack Vettori until finally, the 28-year-old offered up an intriguing social media response.

You was in the cage with me 30 pounds heavier and for real I know a bitch her name Felicia she hits harder than you @danawhite — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) February 3, 2022

“You was in the cage with me 30 pounds heavier and for real I know a bitch her name Felicia she hits harder than you @danawhite”

Marvin Vettori is happy to pick a fight with just about anyone but now that he’s been able to get past Costa, it seems like he’s ready to take on a new challenge. After all, the gruelling nature of their five-round war wasn’t lost on anyone watching, and the Italian star did the Brazilian a huge favour by even accepting the fight at light heavyweight.

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 at UFC 271 next weekend is going to answer a lot of questions. After that, it’ll be fascinating to see the direction both men go in.

Will Marvin Vettori fight Paulo Costa in a rematch? If so, will it go any differently to what happened at 205 pounds? What does the future of the middleweight division look like in 2022? Let us know your thoughts on this rivalry, the next fight for both guys and more in the comments, BJPENN Nation!