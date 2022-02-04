Michael Bisping reacts after Jorge Masvidal releases the first episode of ‘Judas Covington’

Michael Bisping has reacted after Jorge Masvidal released episode one of ‘The Story of Judas Covington’ to expose his former friend, Colby.

Covington (16-3 MMA) and Masvidal (35-15 MMA), are set to do battle in the headliner of UFC 272 on March 5, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Chaos’ and ‘Gamebred’ will enter the Octagon looking to rebound from recent losses.

Covington (16-3 MMA), former interim welterweight title holder, recently suffered his second career defeat to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ at UFC 268 in November 2021.

Masvidal hasn’t been in the win column since November 2019, and is coming off back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA), the second fight ending in knockout.

The two fighters, have taken to social media to poke jabs at each other for months leading up to this fight. The latest being Mavidals’ release of a six minute video of ‘Judas Covington’.

Michael Bisping, ‘The Count’, speaking on his podcast ‘Believe You Me’ has provided commentary on his thoughts about the recent expose on Covington:

“It’s great marketing.

I don’t think they’re good friends. People are saying they’re playing everybody. I don’t think so. They were brothers and then they fall out and then they hate each other, because they were friends. If they weren’t friends, they wouldn’t hate each other.

That’s what makes these fights so good.

Colby has talked shit about Masvidals’ wife among other things. I’d be careful before I’d say those things again.

I think for all the sh*t talk, they both want to win, they’re both coming off loses. It’s good fuel for the promotion.

It’s a must win scenario when it gets so personal.”

Michael Bisping also commented on what he thinks the outcome will be, saying he’s leaning towards Masvidal for the win.

