Marvin Vettori issues statement following win over Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori issued a statement following his unanimous decision victory over Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16.

After Kevin Holland fell off the card due to a positive COVID-19 test, Vettori stepped up on short notice to take on Hermansson in the main event of UFC Vegas 16. Many fans and observers of the sport were surprised to see Vettori enter the bout as the betting underdog over the higher-ranked Hermansson, but Vettori showed that he’s an elite middleweight by going 25 minutes with Hermansson and winning a clear decision.

Following the win over Hermansson, which was the biggest victory of his UFC career to date, Vettori took to his social media to release a statement on his big win. Check it out.

Letssss gooo baby!! All the way to the top #theitaliandream #teamvettori #ufc #fighter

The win over Hermansson pushed Vettori’s professional mixed martial arts record to 16-4-1, which includes a solid 6-2-1 record in the Octagon since making his UFC debut back in 2016. Ironically, both Hermansson and Vettori entered the promotion back at the same time in the summer of 2016 as both men were each coming off of stoppage wins at the Venator FC 3 card in Italy in May 2016. The UFC signed them both, and four-and-a-half years later, both Hermansson and Vettori both fought each other in a UFC main event.

After beating Hermansson, Vettori is likely going to be ranked in the top-five of the UFC middleweight division which should earn him a big fight his next time out. The Italian originally called out Paulo Costa to be his next opponent, but then at the post-fight press conference he changed his mind and called out UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Vettori isn’t likely to get a title shot in his next fight, but with one or two more wins there is no reason why the Italian contender wouldn’t be considered for the belt.

