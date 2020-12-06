Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing event sold 1.6 million PPVs, confirms promoter

The recent boxing card from Triller headlined by Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. sold 1.6 million PPVs, confirmed the event’s promoter.

Tyson came out of a 15-year retirement to take on Jones Jr. in the main event of a big boxing card last weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Despite both fighters being in their 50s, they put on a great fight for the fans and fought to a draw after eight rounds. The co-main event was even more memorable, as Jake Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in a devastating fashion. Rapper Snoop Dogg and several other hip-hop stars also contributed performances, making it a show packed with star power.

A few days after the event was over, boxing expert Dan Rafael revealed that his sources told him the PPV sold at least 1.2 million PPVs. It turns out that estimate was low by about 400,000 buys, as Triller, the event’s promoter, confirmed the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. event actually sold 1.6 million buys. That would make it the biggest-selling boxing PPV since the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin fights, which did 1.3 million and 1.1 million, respectively. Tyson vs. Jones Jr. is also the biggest-selling combat sports PPV of 2020 now, beating out UFC 251: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal at 1.3 million buys.

Triller owner Ryan Kavanaugh confirmed with BoxingScene.com that the show did 1.6 million buys and said that number could even rise as cable providers give him more data.

“Despite everyone wanting for it not to work, we upset them by changing things up and making it work and dominated the conversation,” Kavanaugh said.

According to the report, this was one of Tyson’s best-selling fights ever, essentially equalling the 1.59 million buys that he did in his first fight against Evander Holyfield in 1996. However, the 1.6 million number still trails Tyson’s best-selling fights against Lennox Lewis in 2002 (1.97 million) and the Holyfield rematch in 1997 (1.99 million).

