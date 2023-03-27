Marvin Vettori believes Alex Pereira defeats Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, remains “very confident” he would beat ‘The Last Stylebender’ in a potential trilogy

Marvin Vettori believes he will fight Israel Adesanya again.

Vettori is currently 0-2 against Adesanya with the two having most recently fought back in June of 2021 with ‘The Last Stylebender’ winning a decision to defend his belt. Since then, Adesanya went on to lose his belt to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 and as the two are set to rematch at UFC 287, Vettori believes the Brazilian will once again get the better of Izzy.

“Pereira, Pereira. Pereira is going to beat him again,” Vettori said to InsideFighting about who he thinks wins at UFC 287.

Although Vettori is nearing a title shot, he believes he likely needs another win and thinks if Adesanya loses at UFC 287, a trilogy fight between them would make a lot of sense. In addition, ‘The Italian Dream’ is confident he has made the right adjustments and would beat Adesanya if the two were to do battle a third time.

“Yeah man, I think so. With the improvement in my striking that I will make and the improvement with the wrestling,” Vettori explained. “I will press the wrestling even more. I’m definitely way more, my top control is much sharper right now. I think I would do it for sure. I will be very confident walking into that fight, to be honest. It would be a very different fight, I promise you that.”

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori have had a rivalry since the first time they fought in 2018 where ‘The Last Stylebender’ won by split decision. However, Vettori was adamant he won – which the media scorecards disagreed with – but he got his chance to redeem himself at UFC 263 for the belt. Unfortunately for Vettori, he suffered a lopsided decision loss to Adesanya in their second encounter for the middleweight title.

Marvin Vettori is coming off a decision win over Roman Dolidze at UFC 286 to return to the win column, this after losing to Robert Whittaker last September.

