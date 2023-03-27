Luke Rockhold gets into brief wrestling match with former NBA champion Tim Duncan (VIDEO)

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold got more than he bargained for with Tim Duncan.

The former titleholder has been out of action since his decision defeat to Paulo Costa last August. Following the defeat to ‘The Eraser’, Rockhold announced his retirement. However, the retirement was short-lived, as he was released from the UFC in January.

The former UFC middleweight champion later signed with BKFC and is now set to face Mike Perry. The pair are set to headline BKFC 41 in April, and the card is a fun one. In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is expected to meet Chad Mendes in an electric matchup.

However, this is the first time that Luke Rockhold will just be using his hands, and he’s training as such. The middleweight has recently posted clips of him training his boxing, which makes sense. However, that new training regimen might’ve led to him getting worked over by Tim Duncan. Well, it didn’t go down exactly like that.

However, the two did have a brief wrestling match over the weekend, and it was caught on video. The video shows Rockhold and Duncan in the clinch, where the former NBA center was showing his strength. During the interaction, the former UFC champion asked if the basketball was even retired.

"Aren't you supposed to be retired?" 🤣 Tim Duncan was wrestling an MMA fighter (via @LukeRockhold) pic.twitter.com/0K6PIEBpZW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 27, 2023

While Tim Duncan is a retired NBA center, he’s also a massive MMA fan. The former basketball player actively trains and has done so since retiring as a member of the San Antonio Spurs in 2016. If he ever gets bored, he’s seemingly got the skills to compete in the cage one day.

