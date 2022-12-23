Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen set to headline UFC Fight Night event on February 18

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen are set to headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Shakiel Mahjouri took to ‘Twitter‘ with the announcement:

🚨 Breaking Banger Alert 🚨 Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen set for the main event of UFC Fight Night on Feb. 18 (per @TeamIridiumISA, Vera's management) pic.twitter.com/MRsAN1QLjv — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) December 23, 2022

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera (20-7 MMA) will meet Cory ‘Sandman’ Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) in a bantamweight battle at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada this February.

Vera and Sandhagen are ranked No. 4 and No. 5 respectively in the UFC bantamweight division.

Sandhagen has won 3 of his last 5 fights, his most recent victory coming via TKO against Yadong Song (19-7 MMA) in September of this year.

Vera, 30, has won all of his last four fights in the Octagon, against Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA), Rob Font (19-6 MMA), Frankie Edgar (24-11 MMA) and Davy Grant (14-6 MMA).

The 30 year olds are bound to put on a massive show in the new year.

Others currently on the UFC Fight Night lineup for Feb. 18 include:

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Joe Solecki

Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

Abus Magomedov vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Gabriel Benitez vs. Jim Miller

Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

