UFC featherweight Lando Vannata reveals details of stopping home invasion: “Stay strapped”

Just a few days out from Christmas, UFC featherweight Lando Vannata had his Die Hard moment.

‘Groovy’ is a fan-favorite octagon veteran, having been in the promotion for nearly seven years. During his time in the promotion, he’s shared the UFC cage with incredible names, including Tony Ferguson, Bobby Green, Marc Diakiese, and more.

The Jackson’s MMA product has been out of action since a submission loss to Charles Jourdain in April. While the Albuquerque native was likely looking forward to returning in 2023, Vannata instead jumped into action earlier this week.

In a thread on Twitter, Lando Vannata discussed his role in stopping a home invasion. According to the featherweight contender, he was asleep when he saw a man standing in his driveway through a home camera. The unidentified individual then attempted to break into Vannata’s neighbor’s home.

Luckily, the striker intervened and helped chase the man away. However, the suspect then reportedly broke into another home, and later stole a bike. While Vannata filed a police report, he’s not sure if the man was ever arrested.

“Albuquerque is wild. Stay strapped,” Vannata wrote on Twitter. “Last night around 12:30 I was laying on the couch and a ring alert went off on my phone, I long press the notification and see a guy standing in my driveway dressed in an oversized grey coat and beat up old jeans. I open the live video. He’s walking across the street and climbing over my neighbors backyard wall. I jump into action. I run up to my front door, still observing the video as the character struggles to climb, grab my car keys and hit the lock button a few times hoping it’s enough to scare him.”