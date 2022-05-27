Edmen Shahbazyan details decision to part ways with Ronda Rousey and Edmond Tarverdyan: “A change was definitely needed and it was long overdue”

UFC middleweight Edmen Shahbazyan has spoken about his decision to part ways with Ronda Rousey and Edmond Tarverdyan.

After storming to an 11-0 record to begin his mixed martial arts career, Shahbazyan hit a stumbling block when he fell to a TKO defeat at the hands of Derek Brunson. He proceeded to drop another two losses against Jack Hermansson and Nassourdine Imavov – leaving many to wonder whether the 24-year-old is really the ‘next big thing’ after all.

It’s now been confirmed that he’s made the move to Las Vegas, cutting ties with Rousey and Tarverdyan in the process.

The youngster recently spoke to MMA Fighting about the decision and where he goes from here.

“Going off my past two fights, I feel a change was definitely needed and it was long overdue,” Shahbazyan said. “I looked at my options to see where I can be that I feel I can unleash my full potential and I believe Vegas had the best thing. I’m away from distractions. I can concentrate on training. Of course, you have the Strip here if you’re going to get wild but if you stay out of the Strip, for a fighter you can train here, go home and rest, come back to train, go home, rest. It’s a fighter’s life here.

“Of course the gyms, the high level partners to work with. There’s a lot of good guys out here and constantly coming in because of having fights. It’s great. I look at my last few fights and a change was needed so this was the best choice.”

“I needed to change,” Shahbazyan said. “It was time. It was definitely time for me. It could have been done sooner but now I’m just happy to be here and get the new work in. I have not talked [to them] since I left. From my end, I have a good relationship [with them]. I don’t have any problem. All respect cause I respect what they’ve done for me but on my end, I’m good.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

